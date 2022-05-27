What's on the menu at jubilee replica of Queen's Coronation meal?

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

It has played host to Kings and Queens over its long history, and now Taunton’s historic Castle Hotel is set to rustle up a meal fit for royalty.

To celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the team at the venue is putting together a replica of her coronation banquet in 1953 - recreating the exact menu.

Over the years the hotel has welcomed Queen Victoria, Edward VIII and the Queen Mother. Parts of the structure of the building date to the 13th century and it is thought guests stayed there as far back as 1786.

However, modern times have seen the kitchen take centre stage with Michelin stars and celebrity chefs, including Phil Vickery and the late Gary Rhodes. With such an illustrious history, the latest king of the kitchen wanted to do something special for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Castle at Taunton has been in the town for hundreds of years.

Andrew Swann is the current executive chef and said: “We are recreating the coronation state banquet. We’ve got a seven-course tasting menu.

“We’re going to show interesting skills and it’s nice to push the team and push myself and do something that that hasn’t been done here before to mark the occasion.”

What's on the menu?

Coronation chicken canape served with a glass of sparking wine

Mock turtle soup

Poached sole with a shellfish mousse

Rack of lamb with buttered green beans and new potato

Crab Beignet with asparagus and mousseline sauce

Strawberry and Pimm’s jelly with fresh strawberries

Assorted sweets

The Queen visited Taunton in 1987 Credit: The Castle at Taunton

The Castle at Taunton has been run for more than 70 years by the Chapman family.

The current proprietor, Kit Chapman, remembers when the Queen herself visited Taunton in 1987.

He said: “We really did actually make the most of it because she was visiting the museum, which means that she walked right by our perimeter wall. I created a stand so people could come and watch her walk past onto Castle Green. We had a great party that day.

“We’re talking about Her Majesty The Queen, who’s been on the throne for 70 years and for all the jubilees that have followed we have celebrated those jubilees, as we are on this occasion.”

The meal should be one to remember - just the latest in a long line of historic moments for this historic hotel.