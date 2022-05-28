Four men charged with violent disorder as part of Brislington murder probe

Four men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (28 May) in connection with an incident in Brislington on Tuesday night.

Following the incident on Bloomfield Road on 24 May, a man in his 30s suffered fatal injuries and several people have been arrested.

These four men are the first to appear in court and have each been charged with one count of violent disorder:• Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London• Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, London• Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address• Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, London

Two other men, aged 18 and 34, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on bail so further enquiries can take place.

One other man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

Police declared the Brislington scene a critical incident on Wednesday morning.Speaking to ITV West Country earlier this week, a spokesperson for the force said they did not believe anyone involved was from the Bristol area.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset police said the men who have been arrested as past of the murder investigation have "no connection" to Bristol.