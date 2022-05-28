M5 southbound queues stretching for 40-miles as half-term getaway begins

The half-term getaway has begun as traffic slows on the M5 due to the influx of holiday-makers.

Many will be heading for Devon and Cornwall to enjoy some sunshine ahead of the bank holiday next weekend.

The queues, as of Saturday morning (May 28), stretch from South Gloucestershire all the way to North Somerset and continue to grow.

Inrix, traffic monitoring organisation, states: "Slow traffic due to holiday traffic on M5 Southbound between J14 B4509 (Thornbury/Falfield) and J21 A370 (Weston-super-mare). Patchy delays."

Drivers are recommend to avoid travelling on the M5 if possible.

As drivers get further south, things do not seem to be improving as there are now queues around Bridgwater as well.

Inrix has reported: "Slow traffic due to holiday traffic on M5 Southbound between J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) and Taunton Deane Services."

Scroll down to see the latest travel updates

12:00pm update

Gloucestershire: M5 southbound - Queues now stretch from Thornbury to Bridgwater with estimated travel time at one hour and 50 minutes.

11:30am update

Devon: M5 northbound - one lane closed and queueing traffic due to lorry having a tyre changed on M5 Northbound between J27 A361 (Tiverton) and J26 A38 (Wellington).

10:30am update

It appears Saturday shoppers are now contributing to the existing chaos.

10:15am update

According to the AA live road network traffic is building up on the M49.