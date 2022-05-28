Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident in Churchdown yesterday (27 May).

It was reported that a teenage girl had her shoes stolen by an unknown man whilst walking along an alleyway between Brookfield Road and Sandfield Road.

The 16-year-old stated she was walking through the alleyway at around 2pm when she was approached from behind by a man who put his arm around her.

She was pushed over before the man grabbed her legs and pulled off her shoes.He then ran off towards Brookfield Road.

He has been described as being white, of a medium build, with hairy legs. He was wearing a red Adidas hoody with black shorts. Officers attended and searched the area but could not locate the man.Gloucestershire Police are hoping to identify the man say anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage should get in contact.