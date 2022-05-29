Bristol's biggest music festival Love Saves The Day is just around the corner - and is set to take place at Ashton Court for the first time.

The festival will be held over the bank holiday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on June 2 and 3.

The 2022 festival will mark LSTD's 10th anniversary and organisers have promised this year's event will be the most memorable edition of the festival to date.

Here's all of the information you need for the festival, from locations to line-ups.

Where is Love Saves The Day taking place?

Loves Saves The Day usually takes place at Eastvilel Park but moved to the Downs last year and is now set to move to it new home at Ashton Court for 2022.

It means the capacity will be bigger than ever - with dozens of artists set to perform across 10 different stages.

The festival was held on Bristol Downs last year. Credit: Love Saves The Day

Who is on the line-up for Love Saves The Day?

Festival-goers will be able to see artists perform a mix of tech-house, DnB and grime at the two-day festival with Chase and Status, Bicep, Mura Masa, Kurupt FM, Andy C and Wilkinson set to perform.

DJ EZ, Sub Focus, The Blessed Madonna and Gorgon City are just some of the other acts included on the line-up.

The new Hidden Corners stage will be hosting what organisers' call "Bristol's best up-and-coming talent", while the second addition, Transmission, will feature some of the city's 'most promising young DJs alongside headliners'.

There will be 10 different stages at the anniversary event. Credit: Love Saves The Day

How do you get to Love Saves The Day?

The organisers have arranged a £2 return 'Love Bus' from Bristol Temple Meads, taking festival goers close to the after parties when the festival gates close.

The festival also encourages walking or cycling and has a bike lock park located at Ashton Court Mansion car park.

There are options for travel for those commuting from outside Bristol too - the festival has partnered with Big Green Coach to transport people from further afield.

How to buy tickets for Love Saves The Day

There are still some final release tickets available to buy via the Love Saves The Day website.

On Twitter festival organisers said: "Friday tickets are already on their final allocation and selling extremely quickly, if you want to join us in Ashton Court in June get yours sorted asap."