Police are concerned for a "vulnerable" missing man who has a lung condition which means he easily gets out of breath.

Ray, aged 74, was last seen on Holbeach Drive in Kingsway, Gloucester at around 11.40am today (29 May).

He is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall and is of a frail build. He wears glasses and is balding but has grey hair on the back and sides of his head.

When last seen he was wearing joggers, a striped top, sun hat and high top trainers.

Officers are currently searching for Ray and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to get in contact.

He has links to Bristol and may be using public transport to travel there.

Information can be submitted by calling 101 and quoting incident 193 of 29 May. Please dial 999 if Ray is present at the time of calling.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk