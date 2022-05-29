Play Brightcove video

This weekend Upfest has taken over the streets of south Bristol as the month-long street-art festival nears its climactic end.

Hundreds of artists from across the globe have shown their artistic flair on buildings all over Bedminster.

On Saturday (28 May), around 400 artists flocked to Greyville Smyth Park and Ashton Gate Stadium for live painting among the public.

Upfest has returned this year after the pandemic meant organisers were forced to take a three-year hiatus. This year also marks the festival's 15th anniversary, which has grown to be the biggest street art festival in Europe.

Street art fans revelled in all things art, live music and food. Alongside live painting, there were marquees set up with a mix of free workshops for children to get creative.

Festival organiser, Steve Hayles, said: "Whilst the festival has evolved massively our ethos of inclusion has remained at the heart of what we do, the festival has always been about bringing artists, volunteers and visitors together."

The point of difference for this year's festivities has been the new format of street painting over three weeks in the build-up to the festival weekend.

Take a look at the festival in pictures

'Britain, Ukraine Needs You' featuring Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy by Daisy Mae Morris

'Britain, Ukraine Needs You' by Daisy Mae Morris Credit: Plaster Communications

Ahead of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Weekend, @lulepi created a 'Hip Hop Queen' Elizabeth II.

'Hip Hop Queen' Elizabeth II by @lulepi Credit: Plaster Communications

Sophie Mess is an artist based in the UK, painting vibrant botanical-inspired murals. Her dreamy large scale artworks show beautiful supersized flowers, birds and inspiring words, transforming spaces and inspiring positivity. Here is her latest work on the side of the Tobacco Factory.

Sophie Mess' artwork on the Tobacco Factory Credit: Plaster Communications

Artists have travelled from across the world to exhibit at Upfest this year.

People enjoying Upfest at Greville Smyth Park Credit: Plaster Communications

One of the artworks created during Upfest 2022 Credit: Plaster Communications

Upfest was back in full swing after the pandemic Credit: Plaster Communications