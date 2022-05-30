Bristol Airport are urging passengers to not arrive too early for their flights after long queues built up once again at the terminal this morning (May 30).

People have been turning up up to five hours early to catch their flights but the airport says that is adding to the problem and creating more congestion.

Passengers have shared their experiences, posting pictures of long queues stretching outside the terminal as well as big crowds building up inside.

It comes as Bristol Airport is expected to see 300,000 passengers travel through the site during the half term holiday period, the busiest since 2019.

It said: " During the busy summer period, customers are advised to check with the airline when their check-in/ bag drop desk opens and arrive in the terminal at this time.

"Customers are advised not to arrive early as check-in and security may not be open – adding to the congestion."

Paul Trueman was one of the passengers caught up in queues today.

He posted on social media saying: "It's five in the morning and this is the queues for the departure gates. That building in the distance is the airport."

Crowds had been building inside the terminal as the airport faces a particularly busy period Credit: Twitter/@paulwtrueman

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport told ITV News West Country: “We appreciate the frustration experienced by customers early this morning and are sorry for the long queues at security.

“We’ve fallen short this morning but the Bristol Airport team and our business partners are working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through the terminal."