Play Brightcove video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

Cornwall Council is investigating complaints from tenants who have been placed in temporary accommodation at a holiday park near Newquay.

Eight tenants have approached the Newquay-based charity DISC claiming they have experienced bullying or threats of eviction, but were too scared to report it.

The allegations involve tenants living at Carvynick Holiday Park in Summercourt.

Carvynick holiday park has an agreement with Cornwall Council where people needing temporary housing can be placed there, usually on a short term basis.

Newquay DISC which supports families with housing issues says it has been approached by concerned tenants who say they are afraid to complain about conditions at the park for fear of eviction.

Michelle Collins, from Newquay DISC, said: "I have had approximately eight people come forward because they are scared to talk to the council and feel that they're not being heard.

"What I'm hearing is that they're being bullied, when they put a post up on Facebook they're told to immediately remove it or they're out the next day.

"What I'm hearing is they're coming in to people's houses unannounced, they are coming in the door, putting their feet in the door so they can't close the door.

"They are being laughed at, they have been told that the holiday-makers have been told they're not to associate with them because they're the homeless so to not go near that part of the park."

One former tenant told ITV News West Country that she had felt "terrified" by an experience where a member of staff had held her front door open with his foot, an incident which she had filmed on her phone.

Carvynick Holiday Park Credit: ITV News

ITV News West Country contacted Carvynick Holiday park for a response to the allegations, and it said it would not comment on individual cases.

In a statement, management said: "We have never entered any property on our site unannounced.

"In some circumstances we have asked the council to move individuals where they cause damage to our property or pose a risk to the safety of our other guests and/or staff.

"In those circumstances Cornwall Council provides adequate notice to those individuals and finds alternate accommodation. We try to be as sensitive as possible in these scenarios.

"Regrettably, some individuals have not agreed to leave Carvynick when asked to and, at times, we have had to call the police to help our staff because they have been abused, which we cannot allow."

In a statement Cornwall Council said: "We are extremely concerned at the reports from Carvynick and take these allegations seriously.

"We have launched an investigation into the circumstances and Cornwall Housing is liaising with current tenants to support anyone with concerns."