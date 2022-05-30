Play Brightcove video

Three tonnes of diesel has been removed from Torquay Harbour after a fire destroyed a multi-million pound superyacht at the weekend.

The yacht was carrying around 8,000 litres of fuel when it went up in flames while moored in Torquay arena on Saturday (28 May).

Teams from Tor Bay Harbour Authority, Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the Environment Agency worked throughout the weekend to ensure the salvage and clean-up operation got underway as fquickly as possible.

In an update today (30 May), Torbay Council said three tonnes of marine diesel have been removed.

"To allow these specialist teams to safely dispose of the remaining fuel, Princess Pier is still closed, and a cordon remains in place," they added.

Structural surveys are being carried out to assess the damage to Princess Pier but the council says the pier will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The council spokesperson added:"We are constantly monitoring the condition of the water and are taking the necessary precautions in terms of advising bathers and beach users of any changes to the water."

An investigation is underway by the police to determine the cause of the fire.

The English Riviera Airshow and all other jubilee events will be going ahead as planned this weekend.