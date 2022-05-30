Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report in full

A Bristol woman says her life has 'never been the same' since receiving unnecessary operations on her bowel more than ten years ago.

Following a recent review, Mandy Giltrow is one of more than 200 patients who received a mesh bowel procedure - which she says may not have been needed.

The operations were all conducted by surgeon Tony Dixon who has been sacked by the North Bristol NHS Trust.

Mandy Giltrow underwent a mesh bowel procedure which was performed by Mr Dixon at Frenchay Hospital in April 2011.

Following the surgery her symptoms continued. Following follow up appointments Mandy, a mum-of-four, underwent a further procedure in April 2013.

Mr Dixon carried out a further operation in October 2014 at Spire Bristol to replace mesh.

However Mandy, who is 49 and lives in Staple Hill, continues to suffer issues including stomach and bowel pain as well as recurrent water infections. She also has a hernia near her surgery scars.

North Bristol NHS Trust has since admitted liability.

Mandy told ITV West Country: "I got anxiety for all the different operations I had and then I physically could not do anything. I was stuck for three months in a bubble.

"I couldn't go out, I couldn't do anything with my children not even take them to school."

Mandy says her mental health was badly affected by the operations leading to a nervous breakdown and agoraphobia, meaning she could not lead the house.

"You have an operation. It doesn't resolve the original problem and now you have another problem which is twice as bad."

Mandy says her mental health was badly affected by the operations. Credit: ITV West Country

"It's upsetting because I've gone through four operations which I didn't need. When you receive a letter saying you should never have had those operations you're sort of in shock.

"If the doctor tells you you need this done you agree with them, you don't ask 'are you sure?'"

She says she has now developed a hernia as a result of the operations which will need surgery within the next ten years.

Surgeon Tony Dixon has always maintained he acted in good faith.

Mandy was first treated at Frenchay Hospital in April 2011 in response to bowel problems. Credit: ITV West Country

In a statement Tim Whittlestone from the North Bristol NHS Trust said: "I want to apologise again to all patients who received surgery for rectal prolapse unnecessarily - it was completely unacceptable.

"In response to patient feedback, we suspended and then dismissed Mr Dixon, and we have been giving ongoing support to patients where needed.

Mr Whittlestone added that the trust has now made a series of changes to prevent anything like this happening again.

Mandy, who is customer service manager, said: “I’ve really struggled to come to terms with everything that’s happened and remain devastated with how everything has turned out.

“I’m now in a lot of pain and I feel the surgery that I’ve had has done nothing to improve my condition. Having to undergo further procedures was difficult and the whole ordeal has really had a massive impact on me.

"My mental health really took a turn for the worse"

“I just felt now that it’s time to speak out. I’m upset and angry at what’s happened to me but also that there are many others who been harmed.

“While nothing can make up for what’s happened I feel I deserved answers so at least I could try and begin to understand what happened. I just hope steps can be taken so no one else is affected in the future.”

Paula in hospital. Credit: Paula Goss

A woman from South Gloucestershire also shares a similar experience to Mandy. Paula Goss experienced a number of complications after receiving a rectopexy mesh.

She was given the implant after experiencing pain and discomfort following a hysterectomy, but rather than make her feel better, she began to have even more problems.

Paula has since reached out to others people who might have been affected by the use of rectopexy mesh. She has now formed a group in a bid to raise awareness of its misuse and stop it - The Rectopexy Mesh Victims and Support Group.

You can read more about Paula's story here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...