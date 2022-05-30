RNLI lifeguards in Devon rescued a group of young children who had become stranded out to sea on Saturday.

Senior RNLI lifeguard Harry Durant was alerted to the incident at Challaborough beach at around 1:30pm on 28 May.

The children were rock-pooling on a stretch of rocks easily accessible at low tide.

It can be a popular rock-pooling area but the RNLI said it can also be very dangerous if you do not allow enough time to get back on to dry land.

As the tide was flooding in, the rocks soon became isolated as water rapidly filled the gully between the rocks and the beach resulting in the children being stuck.

It was a calm sunny day, but the incoming tide had caught the youngsters off-guard and RNLI lifeguard, Harry Durant quickly entered the water with a rescue board and paddled out to the children.

He ferried them in two at a time on the front of his rescue board - making four trips in total to the rocks.

He got all seven children safely to shore, the youngest being just four years old. Harry reunited them with their families, who were very thankful.

RNLI lifeguard, Harry Durant quickly entered the water with a rescue board and paddled out to the children. Credit: Luke Lane-Prokopiou

RNLI Lifeguard supervisor, Luke Lane-Prokopiou says: "This is a huge reminder to always be aware of the local tide times and to always keep an eye on your family whilst at the beach and in the water.

"Sea conditions and tidal movement are constantly changing, even on the calmest of days, so please check your surroundings and keep safe at the coast this summer.

"We always encourage anybody visiting the coast to always choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags."

RNLI beach safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

In an emergency dial 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...