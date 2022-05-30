A man who fractured a police officer’s cheekbone in multiple places in Bristol has been sent to prison for five years.

Adelaja Brown has been found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

Police were called to the St Paul’s area of Bristol following a disorder in May 2020.

Brown, 32, was found in a nearby street by officers and shortly after, made threats to police and tried to resist arrest before punching an officer.