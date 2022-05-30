Four men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 40 years after breaking into a Weston-super-Mare home armed with bricks and knives.

Ky-Shan Muir, Jonathan Markland, Shane King and Ilyaas Skinner were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (27 May) after they broke into the house in an attempt to steal drugs and money from a dealer.

The four defendants drove from London to Weston-super-Mare on January 31 to break into the home of Connor Browning, a convicted drug dealer who had amassed more than £30,000 in cash, drugs and designer clothes.

After they tried several times to access Browning’s property, in Ivy Lane, they returned with bricks and knives and were able to force entry to the house.

Browning, armed with a knife and pepper spray, retaliated and Muir was seriously injured in the incident. The altercation was caught on CCTV, implicating all five men.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector David Wells, said: “This was a targeted attack on a drug dealer in an attempt to remove competition.

“All four men have demonstrated a complete disregard for human life in this attack at Browning’s house. How this didn’t result in the death of one or more people is a miracle.

“I hope they reflect on their life choices and this illustrates to other people that the police, with the technological advances in evidence gathering, can trace multiple suspects through a single mobile phone.

“I would like to thank the detectives in Somerset for their tireless dedication as well as the Metropolitan Police for their support in achieving this great result.”

Judge James Patrick said the officers are to be commended for some very impressive police work. Judge’s commendations were issued to DS Charlie Pulling, DC Louise Findlay and DIO Lucinda Darby.

Browning pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, two counts of possession of firearms and possession of criminal property and was handed a five-year prison sentence.

Muir, 25 and of Eyhurst Place in Couldsdon, Croydon, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and affray, and received a sentence of eight years.

Jonathan Markland, 21 and of Worsopp Drive in Lambeth, London, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a firearm (taser), and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Hastings, Sussex. He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and received a sentence of 15 years.

King, 23 and of Knightley Walk in Wandsworth, London, was found guilty of aggravated burglary and was jailed for 11 years and nine months.

Ilyaas Skinner, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and affray. He received a sentence of six years and eight months.