Plymouth stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder released

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail while Devon and Cornwall Police continue their enquiries into a stabbing in Plymouth.

Detectives launched an investigation after a man in his 60s was attacked at an address on Ebrington Street on Friday 27 May.

Officers were called around 7.30am and the victim was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released on police bail until June 24 while enquiries continue.

Police want anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them.