South African cricketer in serious condition after attack in Somerset

A cricketer is in a serious condition in hospital following a serious assault in Bridgwater.

Mondli Khumalo, 20, was assaulted near the Green Dragon pub, in Friarn Street, at around 3am on Sunday (29 May).

The South African national had been staying in Somerset while playing for North Petherton cricket club.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed he suffered serious head injuries during the incident and underwent emergency treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Police say he has been interviewed and released under investigation.

'Kind and modest young man'

Leader of Somerset County Council Bill Revans has been hosting Mr Khumalo for the past month.

He said: "He is a decent, kind and modest young man with so much potential as a cricketer."

In a statement, the cricket club said they are in shock over the incident.

"We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa. Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital."

What have police said so far?

Supt Richard Turner said: “We’re investigating a serious assault on 20-year-old Mondli Khumalo, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after undergoing emergency treatment.

“Mondli is a South African national who has been staying in the North Petherton area to play cricket for the local club.

“We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing.

“A full investigation is under way and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area, to ensure we gather all available evidence.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time, and we’d appeal for any eye-witnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”