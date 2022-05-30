The Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been celebrated in a very special way on one of England's most iconic monuments.

Images of Elizabeth II from each decade of her reign have been projected onto Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

English Heritage said it was "bringing two British icons together" to mark the celebration.

Releasing a video of the illuminated stones, English Heritage said: "We are here to pay tribute to the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"English Heritage is projecting onto the stones at Stonehenge a beautiful image - one from every decade of her reign.

"We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen, of her personality, of her interests and just really show what a special lady she is."

Stonehenge was built by ancient Britons around 2500 BC, but many questions about its original purpose remain unanswered.

The display is just one of many ways in which the UK will come together to mark 70 years of the Queen sitting on the throne this week.

The official celebrations will happen in London - but street parties will be held across the country during the bank holiday weekend.