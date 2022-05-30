Play Brightcove video

Watch Ken Goodwin's report here

A square in Gloucester dubbed 'Rainbow Square' has been officially unveiled after its houses were painted bright colours.

The artist in charge of the project, Tash Frootko named her work 'Rainbow Square', which has gone down well with residents who say their homes have been transformed.

Over the last two weeks, two streets in Gloucester have been painted over in bright colours and murals.

Tash is well known for her work brightening up Gloucester houses - her first, similar to Rainbow Square is unofficially called Rainbow Street by residents.

Following the same pattern, Tash asked residents to chip in for the paint for her latest work and then her team crack on with the painting.

A resident on the street whose house was painted as part of 'Rainbow Square' said: "It's beautiful, lovely and I couldn't want anything better.

"One of our housemates Shannon comes from Exeter, and when Tash came and showed us the colours we thought it reminded us of the sea quite a lot, so that's the one we went with," she added.

A drone shot shows how colourful the street looks from the air, with the mural on the end.

Zoe Power is a Bristol based artist who Tash asked to paint one of the two murals.

"I'm so chuffed you know, when that scaffolding comes down it's such a huge relief and everything looks great. I think it really works for the area," Zoe said.

"I am so pleased with the way that the colours have worked out and I think it really works for the area. It's Joyous, you have a spring in your step when you see the colours."

Artists Zoe and Tash have helped to brighten up the street.

Tash is proud of what she has created in Gloucester, saying she's created a landmark for the town that she hopes will attract visitors.

She hopes to build on the success and positive reaction to her street art.

"I am overwhelmed by the reaction, from the residents, from the general public and loads of visitors are now coming, and I have other plans in the pipeline for Gloucester.

"I've got little projects bubbling that no one knows about, and I'm going to be heading into a part of the city which I absolutely adore.

"Those projects will all start happening at the end of the year and into next year," she finished.

The square was officially unveiled on Friday (May 27).