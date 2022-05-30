Two rescue dogs are looking for their forever homes after spending more than 1,000 days in shelters in the South West.

Nine-year-old lurcher Scout has been in the care of Bath Dogs and Cats Home since November 2019, clocking up more than 900 days at the centre.

Chief executive at the home Rachel Jones described him as a "lovely older boy".

"The team here love him but he just hasn't found a home yet," she added.

"He is shy so he's looking for a quiet home, obviously with lots of love.

"It does take time for Scout to get to know new people so that can make it harder for him sometimes.

"Once he knows you and trusts you, he is lovely."

Scout is one of nine dogs who have been waiting for a long time to be homed - including Gloucestershire-based labrador Hades.

The two-year-old dog has been at the RSPCA centre in Gloucestershire for 271 days.

Staff at Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home say he had a difficult start in life before he joined them in September last year.

Hades is a young labrador who has spent almost nine months being cared for by the RSPCA Credit: RPSCA

He has some specific needs but the RSPCA says he is a big, lovely and bouncy pooch. He has lived most of his life outside, so would need time to adjust to a new setting.

The centre describe him as an "intelligent, young and enjoys training".

Haley Medlock, from the centre, said: "We’ve worked hard with him and he can now manage in busy areas but there are some things which he can still find daunting.

"We’d like his owners to understand that they’ll need to be patient with him."

If you want to adopt one of these dogs you can find out more information on the RSPCA website.