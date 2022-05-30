Skip to content

Warning after person gets stuck in Bristol lift and falls down shaft trying to get out

Lift shaft with cordon
The person tried to free themselves from the lift but ended up falling down the shaft Credit: BPM Media

Firefighters in Bristol have issued a warning after a person fell down a lift shaft.

Temple Fire Station issued the plea after the incident which, luckily, did not end in serious injury.The crew issued the warning on social media, saying: "If you ever find yourself stuck in a lift, stay calm and call 999 and ask for the fire service.

Major clean-up begins in Torquay after £6M superyacht sinks
Man says simple trick saved him from drowning in riptide on Cornwall beach

"Do not attempt to self rescue. The occupant of this lift ended up falling down the lift shaft.

"Luckily, they were not hurt."

ITV West Country has contacted Avon Fire and Rescue Service for further details on the incident.