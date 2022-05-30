Firefighters in Bristol have issued a warning after a person fell down a lift shaft.

Temple Fire Station issued the plea after the incident which, luckily, did not end in serious injury.The crew issued the warning on social media, saying: "If you ever find yourself stuck in a lift, stay calm and call 999 and ask for the fire service.

"Do not attempt to self rescue. The occupant of this lift ended up falling down the lift shaft.

"Luckily, they were not hurt."

ITV West Country has contacted Avon Fire and Rescue Service for further details on the incident.