A lorry which was targeted in a Russian attack which killed a French journalist had travelled to Ukraine from Gloucester.

The silver Mercedes was used by volunteers in Gloucester to take machinery, baby products and medical supplies to Ukraine.

It was hit by shelling near the eastern city of Severodonetsk on Monday, according to a Ukrainian foreign ministry official.

French reporter Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in the incident in the east of Ukraine, BFMTV, the 24-hour news channel the reporter worked for, said.

Gloucester City Councillor Alastair Chambers, who was one of the volunteers who helped organise the humanitarian effort, said he was shocked to see pictures of the attack.

The 11-year-old vehicle had previously been used to transport humanitarian aid to help the Ukrainian people. However, the vehicle has since been donated to help evacuate civilians in Ukraine.

The volunteers say the vehicle was clearly marked out as humanitarian aid when it was hit Credit: Alistair Chambers

Mr Chambers said: “The lorry was picked up from Preston Fleet Services and then we drove it to Gloucester to fill it up with humanitarian aid. Baby stuff, things for elderly people, food and equipment.

“We drove it into the Ukraine. I handed the keys over to Ukrainians there who told me the lorry was going to be used for evacuations.

“It’s been evacuating people for the past three weeks from when we dropped it off.

“At the same time, we dropped off a lot of medical equipment for Mykolaiv hospital which included anaesthesia machines, C-arm X-ray machines and other equipment.

“It’s really devastating. We’ve dropped off six vehicles so this is the first one we know of that has been attacked.

“My contacts think it was hit by shrapnel from a Russian missile. But I’ve also heard another story from a local who said it was hit by fire from a Russian BMPT Terminator vehicle.

“The vehicle is clearly marked out as humanitarian aid. At the time it had 10 refugees in it which were being evacuated by a local policeman and a French journalist who was documenting the evacuation process.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia/Local Democracy Reporting Service

