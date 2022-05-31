A woman who was told her holiday at Pontins Brean Sands was cancelled after driving five hours to the resort has spoken out after an "awful" experience.

Lynsey Halliday arrived at the Somerset holiday park last night (30 May) for a trip with her son and niece.

But, she says, when she arrived staff told her it had been overbooked - ruining the first holiday they have had since the start of the pandemic.

She said when she complained to staff she was told to "just go home" before staff "evicted" the family from the park for upsetting them.

"Who wouldn't complain when they're told the holiday they booked months ago was not able to happen?" she said.

"We stayed in a Travelodge last night and found a B&B to move to for the next two nights - but the price is huge so it's really impacted us," she told ITV News West Country.

"With Covid we haven't been away - this was our first family holiday.

Pontins Brean Sands Credit: ITV West Country

"I've been going to Brean Sands since I was five years old and I'm 40 this year. It was a big part of my childhood.

"The hardest thing was trying to keep it together in front of the children, but I've been awake all night looking for anything we can afford to at least try to salvage something."

Pontins Brean Sands has been contacted for comment.