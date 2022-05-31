Avon and Somerset Police is the only force in the UK to meet the target of answering 90% of 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

Forty-three other police forces failed to meet the standard over the six months from November 2021 and April 2022.

Overall, only 71% of 999 calls were answered within 10 seconds, according to statistics released for the first time by the Home Office.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said “the public deserve to know that their local police force will be at the end of the phone, ready to leap into action at seconds’ notice to protect them from harm."

Humberside Police recorded the worst number, with only 2% of calls answered in under 10 seconds. South Yorkshire Police answered 17%, Durham Police 41%, North Yorkshire 44% and Gloucestershire 49%.

Police Scotland aim to have a mean answering time of under ten seconds, and recorded 10.1 over the period.

The Association for Police and Crime Commissioners local policing leads Alison Hernandez and Jeff Cuthbert said the data showed “the demand for policing and the volume of calls” across the country.

“Police and Crime Commissioners are committed to supporting excellence in policing and will use this data to continually drive forward improvements and hold the police to account on behalf of the public,” they added.