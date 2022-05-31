Pub-goers in Mevagissey casually carried on eating and drinking when water started pouring into the Ship Inn during a flash flood.

The seaside village pub is no stranger to floods but has seen one of its worst cases of heavy rainfall in the past decade, bringing what appeared to be more than a foot of water into the building on Sunday (May 29) evening.

Sam Dennis, who has worked at the pub for eight years, said: "Luckily the damage is minimal.

"It was an extreme flash flood so the customers who were in couldn't get out as it was just as high in the street.

Pictures show high water levels during the flash flood on Sunday (May 29) Credit: BPM Media

"Lots (of people) were happy to stay and wait for it to subside, my colleague carried others out."

The Ship Inn at Mevagissey, near St Austell, has previously been dubbed 'Britain's most flooded pub', with the former landlord quitting after it flooded 12 times in 12 weeks.

Sam added: "We are known for flooding quite often with spring tides and heavy rain which usually reaches ankle height.

"I've not seen it reach that height before and within a matter of minutes."

The Ship Inn is now back to normal and open for business.