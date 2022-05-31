A teenage girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus morning (May 31).

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident, in Lewins Mead Road, just before 10am.

Avon and Somerset Police cordoned off the scene.A force spokesperson said: "We were called to Colston Avenue, in Bristol city centre, at 9.50am today (Tuesday 31 May) following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

"A teenage girl has been taken to hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. The next of kin is aware.

The road through the city centre was cordoned off by police Credit: BPM Media

"All roads have now been reopened.

"If anyone witnessed the collision, or have dashcam and CCTV footage, please contact 101 and quote log 225 of today (31 May) to the call handler."