Two women have been sexually assaulted inside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Bristol.

The incident happened in the Clifton Down Shopping Centre store, just off Whiteladies Road, between noon and 1pm on Thursday 3 March.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (31 May) issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

In a statement, the force said: "The offender sexually assaulted by touching two women while in the supermarket, before being chased off by staff.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry.

"He is described as being black, in his mid-20s, with dark facial hair.

"He was wearing a black hat, black jeans and a black puffer jacket. He was also carrying a black rucksack."

If you can help police to identify the man in the CCTV image, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222051675.