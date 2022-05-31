A man has died following a crash which closed a section of the A30 throughout last night.

The driver, from Truro, was travelling in a silver Land Rover which was towing a caravan.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the collision on the westbound carriageway near Victoria at around 7.15pm on 30 May. Both sides of the A30 were closed for the air ambulance to land.

The man, who was in his 80s, died at the scene and a female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A forensic investigation got underway involving road policing officers, who are still working to find out what caused the collision.

The roads reopened at around 5.25am this morning (31 May).

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 803 of 30/05/22.