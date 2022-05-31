More queues at Bristol Airport as passengers face delayed and cancelled flights

Holidaymakers have been facing disruption at Bristol Airport this morning (May 31) with several flights delayed and some cancelled.

According to the airport's website, two flights to Amsterdam have been cancelled with others to destinations such as Rome and Izmir delayed.

Passengers have been taking to social media, posting pictures of queues outside the terminal and crowds building inside the building.

One user, Tamsin Lane, wrote: "Worst travel experience ever! Won't be doing it again!"

Yesterday saw huge crowds gather inside the terminal as some passengers arrived five hours early Credit: Twitter/@paulwtrueman

Others reported busy scenes but a fairly swift queue through security, with Sally Brown posting: "There are different queues for the different airlines. TUI was queuing outside, EasyJet was not bad. And security took 30 minutes at 4am."

Charlie Phillips wrote: "Not too bad in Bristol Airport this morning, bit of a queue but a very stressed vibe from everyone here."

Yesterday, thousands of people were caught in long queues stretching outside the terminal as the airport is expected to see 300,000 travellers pass through over the half-term period.

Bristol Airport tweeted a statement, saying: " We appreciate that some passengers have encountered a short wait at security this morning. Our queue time reached a maximum of 39 minutes during the peak period."

It comes after officials have pleaded with holidaymakers not to arrive too early for their flights with passengers turning up five ours ahead of their scheduled departure yesterday (May 30).