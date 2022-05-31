Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Cornwall

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Penryn.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene of the crash on 10.40pm on Saturday 28 May, where they found a man in his 50s unconscious on the side of the B3292 between Treluswell roundabout and Penryn.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the man, who is from Penryn, sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken to Treliske Hospital.

It is believed that he had been involved in a collision with a Land Rover, possibly black in colour, which left the scene.

