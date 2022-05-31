Plea for information after children sexually assaulted in Cornish town

Police are investigating a series of incidents in Cornwall involving a man inappropriately touching children.

Devon and Cornwall Police have received three reports of incidents involving children between the ages of eight and 12 in Penzance.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and are hoping to identify the family of one child who they believe was a victim.

A man in his 20s from Penzance has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and outraging public decency and remains in custody.

When and where did the incidents take place?

One incident was reported in Causewayhead on Saturday 28 May, between 12pm and 2.15pm.

A second incident was reported in Market Place at around 12.15pm on Monday 30 May.

A third incident was also reported on Eastern Green Beach, between 12.40pm and 12.50pm on Monday 30 May.

In a statement released today (31 May), Detective Inspector Rick Milburn said: “We are in the process of carrying out a full and thorough investigation into these incidents.

“I am particularly keen to identify the child affected by the incident in Market Place and am asking that they, or their parents come forward. Additionally, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed anything which may assist our investigation to please, get in touch.

“I would also like to reassure the public that incidents such as these are rare and Penzance is a safe place to live.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR046649/22.