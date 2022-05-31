Police close Bristol flats to tackle drug crime and anti-social behaviour

Police have secured a closure order for communal areas of a block of flats in Hartcliffe.

Avon and Somerset Police want to use the time to tackle drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour at Millmead House in Silcox Road.

The three-month-long order was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 May.

Residents and young families living in the flats have been regularly exposed to used needles, blood-soaked tissues, human faeces, and urine in the stairwell areas.

They were also subjected to noisy disturbances and large groups of people loitering in the halls, as well as fights.

The court order will see areas restricted to resident-use only.

Only residents and their guests having permission to be in the stairwells, lifts, corridors and foyers, as well as communal rooms such as the laundry and bin room.

The police said they have worked with Bristol City Council to issue warning letters, tenancy action and an injunction ahead of the closure order being granted.

Arrests have also been made prior to the closure.

Anti-social behaviour co-ordinator, Francesca Tween, said: "The anti-social behaviour committed in the communal areas at Millmead House has left residents feeling unsafe and intimidated.

“The closure order was made possible by the support and assistance of local residents and we’re asking them to continue reporting ASB and any breaches of the order to us so we can take any further action.

"We hope this positive outcome will help make Millmead House a safer place for residents and enable them to go about their daily lives without facing fear and intimidation."