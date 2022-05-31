Play Brightcove video

This weekend many people will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and much more.

From Plymouth to Penzance, the bunting is going up, cakes are being baked and there's lots of champagne on ice.

The Cornish town of Marazion, near Penzance, is already getting into the spirit.

Dan Moore, general manager of the Godolphin pub, said the area is already busier than expected.

"We're ready, the team are prepared, the weather is looking quite good so we're expecting the beach to filled with people," he added.

Dan Moore, manager of the Godolphin pub, says he is expecting a busy week. Credit: ITV News

"We're already noticing it's busier than expected. A weekend like this is going to fill people with much more confidence."

On Saturday, weather permitting, a flotilla of watercraft will circumnavigate St Michael's Mount, and there will be music and activities throughout the town all weekend.

Councils across England have received “a huge number” of applications from residents eager to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year milestone, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

Street parties will take place up and down the country. Credit: ITV News

Many councils have waived administration fees for road closures, of which there were 9,500 during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the LGA said.

A snap poll of a dozen councils by the LGA showed they have approved more than 1,000 street parties.

Extrapolated nationally, it could mean more than 16,000 Platinum Jubilee bashes.

