The project teaching Exeter prisoners how to become cooks

Thousands of prisoners are being trained to become chefs in 'Clink Kitchens' - including in Exeter.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has visited Exeter Prison to back the scheme which sees offenders trade crime for cooking.

Clink Kitchens trains prisoners for jobs in hospitality, with the scheme having quadrupled its recruits since September 2021 as part of the government’s drive to reduce reoffending.

To mark its success, Dominic Raab visited the Exeter Prison where a Platinum Jubilee-themed afternoon tea was hosted by serving prisoners.

It was prepared at one of the country’s newest Clink Kitchens at HMP Exeter, which opened in March. The innovative scheme trains up offenders in catering so they can find work on release and turn their backs on crime for good.

HMP Exeter Credit: ITV

Mr Raab said: "With Clinks, it's about giving guys employability on release and many of our men didn't get a chance to go to school, they've not really had a good role model in their life, so what [we] saw today was guys enthused who want to change and want to make a difference.

"For the public, that's a good way of keeping them safe, less men coming to prison, less offences. That can only be a good thing so we fully support the Clink restaurant."

More than 2,500 prisoners have found jobs through The Clink Charity since it launched at HMP Brixton in 2014, with ex-offenders now working at eateries ranging from chip shops to Michelin star restaurants.

Dominic Raab speaks to ITV News West Country

Play Brightcove video

Today (31 May), the deputy prime minister announced plans to double the number of Clink kitchens again to 50 by the end of 2023 – meaning thousands more offenders will walk straight into a job on release.

Chief executive of the Prisoners' Education Trust Jon Collins said: "There are positive initiatives going on but at the moment they are only available to a minority of people in prison.

"Our major concern is that for most people in prison, the basic provision of education simply isn't good enough.

"The Government recognises that and I think the priority now needs to be ensuring that all people in prison, whichever prison they are in in the country, are able to access a good quality education that makes it less likely they will go on to commit further offences when they leave."

Dominic Raab at HMP Exeter Credit: Ministry of Justice

The Clink scheme trains prisoners towards catering and hospitality qualifications while behind bars, giving them on the job experience cooking for fellow inmates.

As a result of its success, the proportion of prison leavers who are working six months after release has increased.

The Clink Charity’s work has been proven to significantly cut reoffending, ultimately creating safer streets, with participants 32 per cent less likely to go on to commit further crimes compared to those who did not receive training.