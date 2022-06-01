104-year-old woman from Bristol among those recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours
People across the West Country from all walks of life have been honoured in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours. These acknowledge their incredible public service marking her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.
Joining The Queen with 70 years of public service is Angela Redgrave, founder and Principal of the Bristol School of Dancing, who receives a British Empire Medal for services to Dance. At 104 years old, she is the oldest person on the list.
In September 2020 she celebrated her 103rd birthday by opening the school's headquarters after a revamp - she was still teaching up until the start of the pandemic.
The Principal of Weston College in Weston-super-Mare receives a knighthood. During his 20 year career, Dr Paul Phillips has made a major contribution to further education at local, regional and national levels and is a champion of student well-being and learners with Special Educational Needs.
Here are some of the others who have been recognised for their work and achievements.
Campaigner and former ITV West Country reporter Alexis Bowater receives an OBE for services to the safety and equality of women.
She worked to have a statue to Nancy Astor in Plymouth on the centenary of the first female MP's election.
She has also been recognised for her activism on new stalking laws in the UK and her award-winning community interest company, Beach Schools South West, which takes children out of the classroom and onto the beach for learning.
Bristol University academics Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sarah Purdy and economist Prof Sarah Smith have also received OBEs.
Prof Purdy from Sea Mills has been awarded an OBE for her clinical research, teaching and leadership contributions in general practice and medicine more widely.
Prof Smith, who's from Bristol, has been awarded an OBE for her services to Economics and Education.
The CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association has also been honoured with an OBE. Emma McClarkin, who is from Stroud in Gloucestershire, has been recognised for services to the hospitality industry, especially during the pandemic.
Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates, co-founders of Spennylmpics have been made MBEs for services to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
In 2021, University of Bristol student Charlotte and her partner went viral with their Olympic challenge. In memory of Stuart’s brother, the pair completed all 102 Olympic sports over the period of the Tokyo games, raising nearly £150,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. They were on television in 50 countries.
And legendary snooker player Judd Trump has also been awarded an MBE. The Bristolian - who has won 23 major tournaments - was inducted in the snooker hall of fame last year. He has been honoured for services to his sport and charity.