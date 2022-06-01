People across the West Country from all walks of life have been honoured in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours. These acknowledge their incredible public service marking her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

Angela Redgrave performing in her younger days. Credit: Angela Redgrave

Joining The Queen with 70 years of public service is Angela Redgrave, founder and Principal of the Bristol School of Dancing, who receives a British Empire Medal for services to Dance. At 104 years old, she is the oldest person on the list.

In September 2020 she celebrated her 103rd birthday by opening the school's headquarters after a revamp - she was still teaching up until the start of the pandemic.

Dr Paul Phillips of Weston College has been made a Knight Bachelor. Credit: ITV West Country

The Principal of Weston College in Weston-super-Mare receives a knighthood. During his 20 year career, Dr Paul Phillips has made a major contribution to further education at local, regional and national levels and is a champion of student well-being and learners with Special Educational Needs.

Here are some of the others who have been recognised for their work and achievements.

Devon's Alexis Bowater has been honoured for her campaigning work surrounding women's safety and equality. Credit: ITV West Country

Campaigner and former ITV West Country reporter Alexis Bowater receives an OBE for services to the safety and equality of women.

She worked to have a statue to Nancy Astor in Plymouth on the centenary of the first female MP's election.

She has also been recognised for her activism on new stalking laws in the UK and her award-winning community interest company, Beach Schools South West, which takes children out of the classroom and onto the beach for learning.

Professor Sarah Purdy, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bristol, who has been awarded an OBE. Credit: ITV West Country

Bristol University academics Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sarah Purdy and economist Prof Sarah Smith have also received OBEs.

Prof Purdy from Sea Mills has been awarded an OBE for her clinical research, teaching and leadership contributions in general practice and medicine more widely.

Prof Smith, who's from Bristol, has been awarded an OBE for her services to Economics and Education.

Christian Irwin from Bristol, who works for Network Rail, has been honoured with an OBE for services to the rail industry. Credit: ITV West Country

Emma McClarkin from Stroud is to get an OBE for services to hospitality, particularly during Covid. Credit: ITV West Country

The CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association has also been honoured with an OBE. Emma McClarkin, who is from Stroud in Gloucestershire, has been recognised for services to the hospitality industry, especially during the pandemic.

Tom Rivett-Carnac from Totnes has been made an OBE for his work tackling climate change. Credit: ITV West Country

Jon Sparkes from St Austell - who was CEO of Crisis - is recognised with an OBE for his work with homeless people. Credit: ITV West Country

Former St Ives MP, David Harris - seen here when he was stepping down in 1997 - has been awarded an OBE. Credit: ITV West Country

The Director of Glastonbury Abbey, Janet Bell, has been made an MBE for services to heritage. Credit: ITV West Country

Stuart Bates and Charlotte Nichols have been awarded MBEs after their Olympic charity challenge. Credit: ITV West Country

Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates, co-founders of Spennylmpics have been made MBEs for services to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

In 2021, University of Bristol student Charlotte and her partner went viral with their Olympic challenge. In memory of Stuart’s brother, the pair completed all 102 Olympic sports over the period of the Tokyo games, raising nearly £150,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. They were on television in 50 countries.

Aisha Thomas from Bristol, who founded 'Representation Matters' is awarded an MBE for services to education. Credit: ITV West Country

Bristol's Judd Trump has been handed an MBE for services to snooker and charity. Credit: PA

And legendary snooker player Judd Trump has also been awarded an MBE. The Bristolian - who has won 23 major tournaments - was inducted in the snooker hall of fame last year. He has been honoured for services to his sport and charity.