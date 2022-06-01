Two men will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday 1 June) in connection with a fatal stabbing in Brislington.

A man in his 30s died during a violent disorder on Bloomfield Road on Tuesday 24 May.

Two men were charged with violent disorder over night and will appear in court today. They are:

Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London

Nikola Palaj, 28, of Heavitree Road, London

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident in south Bristol Credit: ITV

It brings the total number of people charged to six after four men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (28 May) after also being charged with violent disorder.

They were remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 27 June.

Two people remain remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Last week, police confirmed the man who died after suffering from multiple stab wounds was from London.