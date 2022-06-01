There are long delays on the M5 following a crash on the northbound carriageway in North Somerset.

Traffic is queuing for nine miles due to an earlier incident.

The motorway was initially closed. It has since reopened but delays of an hour remain.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the two-vehicle crash just before 7am . Fire crews and ambulance teams were dispatched to the incident.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "Queueing traffic for nine miles due to earlier accident on M5 Northbound between J20 B3133 Ettlingen Way (Clevedon) and J19 A369 Martcombe Road (Portishead). Congestion to J21 (Weston Super Mare)."