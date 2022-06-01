A 24-year-old man from Penzance has been charged with assault after allegedly touching two children.

Kieran Vincent, of Prospect Place, is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 1 June).

Vincent has been charged with two separate counts of assaulting girl under the age of 13 by touching. There are two separate victims.

The charges relate to incidents alleged to have happened in Causewayhead last Saturday (May 28) and at Eastern Green Beach on Monday (May 30).