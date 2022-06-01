Armed police were involved in a stand-off lasting almost nine hours in Plymouth following an alleged assault.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to West Park, in Plymouth, shortly after 5pm yesterday (31 May).

The force say a woman had been assaulted by a man who had an axe. She suffered a minor hand injury and was found by police nearby.

The man later threatened to turn on the gas supply and set fire to the property, according to police.

"A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a result," a spokesperson added.

"The man was also seen in possession of what appeared to be a handgun."

Officers gained entry to the property around 2.40am today (1 June) and people were able to return to their homes around 3.20am.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and threats to cause criminal damage. He remains in custody.