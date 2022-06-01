A man who died during an incident in south Bristol has been named by police.

Aranit Lleshi, from London, died while en-route to hospital following an altercation with several other men in Bloomfield Road.

Six other people were injured in the incident. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police were initially called to the scene at around 10pm on 24 May.

They found Mr Lleshi with serious injuries in Runnymead Avenue and despite first aid attempts he died a short while later.

A forensic post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Lleshi died from multiple stab wounds.

Police launched a murder investigation following the 32-year-old's death and six people have since been charged with violent disorder. None of those charged are from the Bristol area.

It is believed several people arrived at the scene in vehicles, police said.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for a forensic examination.

Officers say Mr Lleshi's family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.