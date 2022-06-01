Meet the royal superfan from Cornwall who is camping out at Buckingham Palace

A Cornwall woman who is camping out on The Mall for the fourth time says her love of the royal family has helped her find friends for life.

Mary-Jane Willows, 68, is camping in a tent near Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee elebrations.

The retired charity executive first camped out for the Diamond Jubilee, followed by the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Queen’s 90th birthday.

“Several of us met at those events and have stayed friends ever since,” she said.

Mary-Jane says she inherited her love of the royal family from her mother, along with an original copy of the Queen’s coronation album.

Mary-Jane said she was camping out this time to thank the Queen for 70 years of service.

“She has given 70 years of her life to serve us, the country,” she said. “That’s what she said at her coronation and she’s done it every second of every day.

“She’s never taken a wrong step, and so we’re here to thank her and to celebrate.”

Mary is staying with her friend Donna Werner, 70, from Connecticut. They met while camping out at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, and have remained friends.

Royal superfan Donna Werner, from the US Credit: PA

Donna first developed an interest in the royal family after taking a bicycle tour through Britain in her youth.

“I just fell in love with the country,” she said.

Her first royal event was the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York in 1986.

“I was pregnant, I slept on the street for two nights. That was quite an event, she was a beautiful bride.”