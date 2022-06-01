A couple from Cornwall who are on their honeymoon have hit out at the "horrendous" experience they have had with TUI after a 46-hour delay.

Katherine Grigg and her husband Adam say their dream honeymoon to Bulgaria has now turned into the holiday from hell as they have been unable to get home.

The Camborne couple say they first had issues when their flight to Bulgaria from Birmingham Airport on 23 May was delayed by 90 minutes.

But things got worse when their return flight, which was due to take off on Monday (30 May), got delayed by 46 hours.

TUI has issued an apology to the couple, who are now due to fly back home tonight (1 June).

Katherine said: "We kept getting delayed, we weren’t even told by the TUI reps, and we kept having to look online ourselves.

"The plane was an hour and half delayed before we had even been picked up by our transfer from our hotel to the airport.

"There were no TUI reps around for the six hours we were sat in the airport. The flight was then cancelled."

Katherine says they were then told they would be picked up the following day for a new flight but that got delayed a further 24 hours.

Katherine said: “It’s all just been horrendous and a shambles and I’ve never known anything like it.

"I didn’t pay all this money to be delayed and then have to find everything out myself. It’s disgusting and I’d have expected TUI to be more reassuring."

Katherine has a brain tumour and so has been told to keep stress to a minimum. She is now worried a further delay might mean she runs out of medication.

"We haven't slept, are so tired, and just want to go home," she said.

A Tui spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to Ms Grigg for her recent experience with us.

"Unfortunately due to operational issues, flight TOM7117 from Bulgaria to Birmingham was delayed. We have been in contact with Ms Grigg to advise her of her new departure time and the flight is now due to depart Bulgaria this evening.

"We thank customers for their understanding and patience during this time.”