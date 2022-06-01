Play Brightcove video

Watch Jacquie Bird's report

An eight-year-old boy who spent 12 weeks in hospital is back at his home in Exeter after a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Alfie Pinckney has aplastic anaemia, a deadly disease which affects just two people in every million.

The illness affects people's bone marrow and so Alfie needed a transplant - but finding a match proved difficult.

Last year, Alfie's family issued a desperate appeal for people to join the stem cell register.

Alfie had to have weekly transfusions and required constant monitoring by his father while they waited for a match.

But when treatment stopped working, doctors decided to attempt a bone marrow transplant using a donation from Lily - and it appears to have been a success.

Lily, Alfie, Willow, Sienna and Charles Pinckney Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Alfie's mum Lily is now appealing for other people to join the bone marrow transplant register.

She told ITV News West Country: "If you are fit and healthy and you can, just join the stem cell registry.

"You could save a life, you will make a big difference to a family."

After 12 weeks in hospital Alfie is now back at home and able to enjoy time with his friends and family.

He even got to meet his hero Jack Grealish after being invited to watch the England football team train.

Alfie meets Jack Grealish Credit: Pinckney Family

Alfie's dad Charles added: "Some child will be diagnosed today and it's terrifying for everyone involved - but this is a message of hope."

Alfie's dad Charles said: "Generally he just gets told 'no, you can't go to school, you can't go to play groups, soft play, parks, play dates, anything...' so this time we said yes.

"Just to see him smile - all three of (the children) smile - and to bond."