Weston-super-Mare’s Marine Lake has reopened today (June 1) in time for the summer season.

It follows a £300,000 investment in the project which will bring the lake back into use as an outdoor swimming and watersports destination.

The scheme was part of the council's £700,000 'Great Lakes' project which also involves work to revitalise Clevedon's Marine Lake and Portishead Lake Grounds.

Over the past two months around 30,000 tonnes of compacted silt have been removed from the Weston-super-Mare lake to create a suitable depth of water for swimming.

New steps have also been added to help swimmers get in and out of the water.

Cllr Mike Solomon, from North Somerset Council, said: “The Marine Lake is such an important attraction on Weston’s seafront.

"I'm delighted that this much-needed work to restore the lake means we once again have an all-year-round swimming and watersports destination ready to be enjoyed again by both residents and visitors alike.

"Huge thanks must go to the volunteers of the Weston Marine Lake Mudlarks for their continued support with this project."

The lake opened in 1928 as part of several tourism projects between the two World Wars.

Claire Trevor-Roper, from Mudlarks volunteer group, said: "The Marine Lake Mudlarks are pleased to continue to work with the council to regenerate Weston's lake.

"We will help with the periodic draining and cleaning of the lake - much like Clevedon - as well as regular litter picking with the Cleaner Coastlines team.

"We will be helping organise and facilitate events at the lake, with Culture Weston and others, as we now have a wonderful venue all-year-round, not just as a safer place for swimming and watersports, but also for theatre, live music events, poetry and possibly cinema.

"This should significantly boost the area, both for locals and for the tourist trade.