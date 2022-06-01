A large fire on a property with a thatched roof in Devon is being dealt with by the fire service.

The fire broke out at 4.35pm on Water Lane in Torquay yesterday afternoon (31 May).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are warning people in the area to stay safe by closing windows and doors while harmful smoke still fills the air.

Fire crews from various stations in the area were called to deal with the fire, including Torquay, Paignton, Ashburton, ,Bovey Tracey, Buckfastleigh, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth, Totnes, Danes Castle, Crownhill, Ivybridge and Clyst St George.