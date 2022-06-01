More than £16,000 has been raised to help the family of a South African cricketer who was attacked in Bridgwater.

Mondli Khumalo, 20, was assaulted near the Green Dragon pub, in Friarn Street, at around 3am on Sunday (29 May).

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed he suffered serious head injuries during the incident and underwent emergency treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

A fundraiser has been set up to raise money to help Mr Khumalo and his family. More than 500 people have so far made donations.

It reads: "All the funds raised will go to Mondli and his family to be used however they need to, so please donate and help us help this wonderful young man."

The South African national had been staying in Somerset while playing for North Petherton cricket club.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Police say he has been interviewed and released under investigation.