Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving several vehicles on the A38 Eastbound near Plymouth.

Highways England say traffic is building in the area, with police and ambulance crews in attendance.

It happened on the Eastbound carriageway near the Lee Mill junction before the B3213 (Ivybridge), drivers are being told to expect delays.

There are reports a vehicle has left the road. Travel time is currently around 20 minutes.

Highways England said there was an "accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway" and that normal traffic conditions are expected between 1.45pm and 2pm.