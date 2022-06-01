Tributes paid to man who was 'always kind' after crash death in Somerset

The family of a 25-year-old man who died in a crash in Somerset have paid tribute to him.

Tom Snook, from Trowbridge, died in a crash in Chilcompton on Thursday 26 May.

The white VW Polo he was driving was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux shortly before 10pm.

Emergency services attended the incident in Brodway but Tom died at the scene.

In a statement released today (1 June), his family said: “Your actions were always kind,

“A generous heart and a beautiful mind,

“True to yourself and loyal to others,

“You’ll be forever missed by your sister and brothers.

“We love you Tom.”

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222125220.