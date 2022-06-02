120,000 expected at Love Saves The Day
Around 120,000 people are descending on Ashton Court for Bristol's biggest festival, Love Saves the Day.
It's the first time the festival has been staged at the site. t was historically at Eastville Park before a one-off event on Durdham Downs last year.
'We are ten stages here, there's 175 acts over the two days, a lot of them are Bristolian. A lot of them are from the South West. For the whole community it's really important and it kicks off the summer,' said Event Organiser Tom Paine.
Acts including Chase and Status, Bicep, Mura Masa, Kurupt FM, Andy C and Wilkinson are set to perform.
One of the first to arrive was Bristol gig-goer 'Big Jeff' Johns.
'It's like coming back, paying pilgrimage,' Jeff told ITV News. 'The last time I was at this end of Ashton Court was in 2011 when BrisFest was here.'
Love Saves The Day attracts a younger crowd, usually between 18-25 years old. As well as the 10 main stages, there is a 'secret' extra stage which festival-goers can find.
Another innovation this year is the trial of an eco-friendly female toilet. 'Peequals' are made from sea plastics and were invented by a pair of University of Bristol students.