Around 120,000 people are descending on Ashton Court for Bristol's biggest festival, Love Saves the Day.

It's the first time the festival has been staged at the site. t was historically at Eastville Park before a one-off event on Durdham Downs last year.

'We are ten stages here, there's 175 acts over the two days, a lot of them are Bristolian. A lot of them are from the South West. For the whole community it's really important and it kicks off the summer,' said Event Organiser Tom Paine.

Tom Paine. Credit: ITV West Country

Acts including Chase and Status, Bicep, Mura Masa, Kurupt FM, Andy C and Wilkinson are set to perform.

One of the first to arrive was Bristol gig-goer 'Big Jeff' Johns.

'It's like coming back, paying pilgrimage,' Jeff told ITV News. 'The last time I was at this end of Ashton Court was in 2011 when BrisFest was here.'

'Big Jeff' Johns Credit: ITV West Country

Love Saves The Day attracts a younger crowd, usually between 18-25 years old. As well as the 10 main stages, there is a 'secret' extra stage which festival-goers can find.

Another innovation this year is the trial of an eco-friendly female toilet. 'Peequals' are made from sea plastics and were invented by a pair of University of Bristol students.