Cash and jewellery stolen in Sedgemoor burglary

Large amounts of jewellery and cash were stolen from a house in Sedgemoor.

The property in Brean was broken into last Tuesday (24 May) sometime between 10am and 10pm.

Among the items taken were:

a two carat diamond solitaire ring (pictured)

an opal and diamond ring (pictured)

a distinctive gold coin ring (pictured)

a Radley purse

a cream clutch bag

four pairs of earrings

Police are appealing for information from the public. They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglary or saw anything suspicious around the Church Road area of Brean.

They also want to speak to anyone who has been offered jewellery matching any of the items described or has seen them for sale.