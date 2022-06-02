Number of people claiming Universal Credit rises in Cornwall

There has been a rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The number of residents claiming the benefit rose in April after a steady period of decreases.

The total number of residents claiming Universal Credit (UC) increased by 1.1% in April to 44,407 - up from 43,917 in March.

The areas of Cornwall with the highest numbers of UC claims were Newquay Treviglas, Camborne, Trelowarren and Redruth North.

Figures also show that around 11,500 people - just over 3.5% of the working age population - were claiming unemployment related benefits in February 2022.

This was an increase on the previous month and the highest since September 2021.

A Cornwall Council report states: "This represents an increasing trend for residents in receipt of unemployed related benefits and could show the impact that the cost of living crisis is having on Cornish residents.

"Although Cornwall's unemployment rate is low, wage growth is stagnant and not keeping up with the rise in the cost of living, meaning average earnings have fallen in real terms."

There has also been a drop in the number of job vacancies in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, although the figures are still significantly higher than in 2020 and 2021.

After reaching a high of around 4,700 vacancies in March 2022 there was a drop of 16.1% in April with a total of 3,936 job vacancies.

When looking at the sectors where those vacancies are, it is health and social work with the highest number of empty posts, accounting for 34.3% of job vacancies in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in April 2022.

The sector saw a 3.4% in empty posts month on month.

The next highest sector for job vacancies in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly is accommodation and food services.

With wage growth in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly described as "stagnant" there are concerns that people will not be able to cope with increases in inflation, energy costs and fuel price rises.